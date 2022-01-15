Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
