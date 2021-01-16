Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Wind gusts that reached 60 mph Friday and caused more than 1,100 power outages throughout the Omaha Public Power District. Northwest winds of about 10 mph are forecast for Saturday morning.
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.