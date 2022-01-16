The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Drought has dogged the upper Missouri River watershed for more than a year, and as a result, runoff in 2021 ranked the 10th lowest in 123 years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
- Updated
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
- Updated
After an unseasonably warm midweek, snow and rain are possible in Omaha Friday.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low tempe…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulatin…