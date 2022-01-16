 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

