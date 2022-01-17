It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
- Updated
After an unseasonably warm midweek, snow and rain are possible in Omaha Friday.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
- Updated
Drought has dogged the upper Missouri River watershed for more than a year, and as a result, runoff in 2021 ranked the 10th lowest in 123 years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low tempe…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
- Updated
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulatin…