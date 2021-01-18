 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

