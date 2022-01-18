Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.