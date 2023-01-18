Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.