Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The last time 100% of Nebraska was classified in drought was in April 2013. At that time, the state was beginning to recover from the historic flash drought of 2012.
Wind gusts that reached 60 mph Friday and caused more than 1,100 power outages throughout the Omaha Public Power District. Northwest winds of about 10 mph are forecast for Saturday morning.
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
