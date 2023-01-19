It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 18 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Omaha, NE
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
