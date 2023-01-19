 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 18 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

