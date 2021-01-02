It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.68. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
A new lawsuit lays the groundwork for landowners along the Missouri River who didn't join an earlier lawsuit to seek compensation from the federal government for damage caused by endangered species protections.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Exp…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
An Arctic front could lead to poor visibility and icy roads.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degree…