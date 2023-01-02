Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Omaha, NE
