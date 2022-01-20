It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Omaha, NE
