 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert