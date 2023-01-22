It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Omaha, NE
