Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.