It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.2. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The last time 100% of Nebraska was classified in drought was in April 2013. At that time, the state was beginning to recover from the historic flash drought of 2012.
Wind gusts that reached 60 mph Friday and caused more than 1,100 power outages throughout the Omaha Public Power District. Northwest winds of about 10 mph are forecast for Saturday morning.
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.