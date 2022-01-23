Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE
