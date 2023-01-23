Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.