Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.