Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Omaha, NE
