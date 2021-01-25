Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. 17 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.