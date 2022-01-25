It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 3 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
- Updated
"Enjoy the first couple days of the week, and then bundle up," said meteorologist Scott Dergan, because a shot of Arctic air will enter the region late Tuesday.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will b…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…