It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.23. 12 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Omaha, NE
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.2. We'll see a lo…
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
Omaha metro area totals were running in the 5- to 7-inch range. Officially, as of 6:15 p.m. Monday, Omaha had received 5.4 inches of snow.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. 17 degrees …
This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wit…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.5. 19 degr…
The last time 100% of Nebraska was classified in drought was in April 2013. At that time, the state was beginning to recover from the historic flash drought of 2012.
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a…