Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

