Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 25.06. 12 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

