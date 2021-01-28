It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.39. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.
- Updated
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
