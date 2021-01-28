 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.39. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert