It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Omaha, NE
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low tempe…
"Enjoy the first couple days of the week, and then bundle up," said meteorologist Scott Dergan, because a shot of Arctic air will enter the region late Tuesday.
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.