Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

