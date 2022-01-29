 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

