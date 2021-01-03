 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert