Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
A new lawsuit lays the groundwork for landowners along the Missouri River who didn't join an earlier lawsuit to seek compensation from the federal government for damage caused by endangered species protections.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Exp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.36. 21 degrees …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.17…