Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.