Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
- Updated
At midnight Friday, revelers welcoming in the New Year could step outside to howling winds, snow and below-zero wind chills. New Year's Day is expected to be bitterly cold.
- Updated
Dry air delayed the arrival of snow and drove down accumulation in the Omaha area on Saturday, but bitterly cold conditions still kept much of eastern Nebraska in a freeze.
- Updated
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening in Omaha: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay …
- Updated
Record-setting tornadoes left a trail of damage across the central U.S. In Nebraska, the state's largest farm insurer said Dec. 15 will go down as the biggest December storm loss in 130 years.