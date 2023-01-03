Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.