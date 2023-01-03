 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Omaha, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert