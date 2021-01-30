Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.