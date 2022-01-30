Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
- Updated
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
- Updated
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low tempe…
- Updated
"Enjoy the first couple days of the week, and then bundle up," said meteorologist Scott Dergan, because a shot of Arctic air will enter the region late Tuesday.
- Updated
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.