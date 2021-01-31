It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.43. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.
- Updated
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
