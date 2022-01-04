 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

