It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
The rest of the week in Omaha is forecast to be dry and relatively mild, with highs in the 30s.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Omaha's high temperature isn't forecast to climb much above zero until Saturday and wind chills won't crest that threshold until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks to …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low.…
It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecaste…