Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -1-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.