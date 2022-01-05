It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -1-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
- Updated
Dry air delayed the arrival of snow and drove down accumulation in the Omaha area on Saturday, but bitterly cold conditions still kept much of eastern Nebraska in a freeze.
- Updated
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
- Updated
At midnight Friday, revelers welcoming in the New Year could step outside to howling winds, snow and below-zero wind chills. New Year's Day is expected to be bitterly cold.
This evening in Omaha: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay …