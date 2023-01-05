Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Omaha, NE
