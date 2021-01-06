 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

