Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.