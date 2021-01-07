Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- Updated
A new lawsuit lays the groundwork for landowners along the Missouri River who didn't join an earlier lawsuit to seek compensation from the federal government for damage caused by endangered species protections.
- Updated
Extreme weather is normal in Nebraska, but the extremes are being made more extreme by climate change.
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
Omaha's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations le…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.68. 13 degrees is today…
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
An Arctic front could lead to poor visibility and icy roads.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.7. Today's foreca…