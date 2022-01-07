 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert