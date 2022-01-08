Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Dry air delayed the arrival of snow and drove down accumulation in the Omaha area on Saturday, but bitterly cold conditions still kept much of eastern Nebraska in a freeze.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.
Bitterly cold winds will settle in over Omaha the next few days, though the metro should escape the worst of the snow.
This evening in Omaha: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay …
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.