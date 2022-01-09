 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

