Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.