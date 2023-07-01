Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.