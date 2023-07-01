Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Omaha, NE
