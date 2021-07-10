Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 10:05 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Storms are expected to move through the Omaha area about 2 a.m. Saturday, bringing with them the potential for severe weather. The biggest threat will likely be wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 de…