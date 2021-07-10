Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 10:05 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.