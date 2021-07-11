Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.