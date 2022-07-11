The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Omaha, NE
