Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The Omaha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.